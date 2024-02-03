No. 14 Illinois hosts Nebraska after Domask’s 23-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Marcus Domask scored 23 points in Illinois’ 87-75 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 at home. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 8.4.

Illinois averages 82.3 points, 12.1 more per game than the 70.2 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Guerrier is averaging 11 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Mast is averaging 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

