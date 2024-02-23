No. 14 Auburn plays Georgia for conference matchup

Auburn Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SEC…

Auburn Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Georgia and No. 14 Auburn will play on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 at home. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Russel Tchewa leads the Bulldogs with 6.7 boards.

The Tigers are 9-4 in SEC play. Auburn is sixth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 6.0.

Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchewa is averaging 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Broome is averaging 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

