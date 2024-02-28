No. 13 Illinois faces Minnesota after Hawkins’ 30-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points in Illinois’ 95-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fighting Illini are 14-2 on their home court. Illinois scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 8-8 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Dawson Garcia averaging 6.6.

Illinois makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Minnesota averages 75.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the 72.0 Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.6 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Garcia is shooting 46.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.