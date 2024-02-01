No. 13 Creighton hosts Davis and Butler

Butler Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-5, 7-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-5, 7-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 13 Creighton Bluejays after DJ Davis scored 28 points in Butler’s 88-81 overtime victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays have gone 10-1 at home. Creighton averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Creighton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs square off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Alexander is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Pierre Brooks is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

