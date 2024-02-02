No. 13 Creighton hosts Butler following Davis’ 28-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-5, 7-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-5, 7-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -9; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 13 Creighton Bluejays after DJ Davis scored 28 points in Butler’s 88-81 overtime victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 10-1 in home games. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 12.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Creighton makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Butler averages 13.6 more points per game (80.8) than Creighton allows (67.2).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Alexander is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Posh Alexander is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.