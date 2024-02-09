No. 13 Baylor visits No. 4 Kansas following Dennis’ 21-point game

Baylor Bears (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Baylor visits the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Baylor’s 79-73 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-0 in home games. Kansas averages 20.7 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Dajuan Harris with 6.6.

The Bears are 6-3 in conference matchups. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.0.

Kansas makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Baylor has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Dennis is averaging 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

