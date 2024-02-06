No. 13 Baylor hosts No. 23 Texas Tech following Isaacs’ 22-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas Tech takes on the No. 13 Baylor Bears after Pop Isaacs scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 75-72 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 11-1 on their home court. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Yves Missi averaging 8.1.

The Red Raiders are 5-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Baylor’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 6.2 more points per game (77.0) than Baylor allows to opponents (70.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

