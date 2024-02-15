No. 13 Auburn routs No. 11 South Carolina 101-61 for its biggest blowout of a ranked opponent

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 23 points and Johni Broome added 21 to lead No. 13 Auburn to…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 23 points and Johni Broome added 21 to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 101-61 blowout of 11th-ranked South Carolina on Wednesday night, the Tigers’ most lopsided win over a ranked team.

The Tigers (20-5, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) rolled to a 22-point halftime lead and snapped South Carolina’s seven-game winning streak. They moved into a second-place tie with the Gamecocks (21-4, 9-3) in the league standings, just behind Alabama at 9-2.

Both big men for Auburn did much of their damage from long range, and the team secured its sixth 20-win season in the last seven years. Williams shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, making four in the first half. Broome was 4 of 5 and drained all three attempts in the second half.

Tre Donaldson had 11 points for the Tigers, who blitzed the SEC’s leading defense. The Gamecocks came in allowing just 64 points per game and hadn’t permitted more than 77.

Meechie Johnson scored 22 points for South Carolina.

NO. 1 UCONN 101, DEPAUL 65

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points and top-ranked UConn rolled to its 13th consecutive victory.

Karaban nailed five 3-pointers — one shy of his career high — and the Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) wasted little time burying last-place DePaul (3-21, 0-13). UConn faces a stiffer test Saturday when it hosts No. 4 Marquette.

Stephon Castle had 15 points and six assists for Connecticut. Cam Spencer added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jaden Henley scored 15 but the Blue Demons lost their 12th straight game and sixth since interim coach Matt Brady took over when Tony Stubblefield was fired.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 92, ARKANSAS 63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Tennessee cruised past Arkansas in the biggest blowout among 55 meetings between the teams.

Dalton Knecht, the SEC’s second-leading scorer entering the game, finished two points above his season average with 22 for the Volunteers (18-6, 8-3). Jordan Gainey added 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 12.

The Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8) had no response for Tennessee inside. The only Arkansas player to score in double figures was Tramon Mark with 12 points.

___

___

