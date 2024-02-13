No. 13 Auburn hosts No. 11 South Carolina following Murray-Boyles’ 31-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-5, 8-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-5, 8-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 South Carolina takes on the No. 13 Auburn Tigers after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 31 points in South Carolina’s 75-60 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 12-0 in home games. Auburn averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Tre Donaldson with 3.5.

The Gamecocks are 9-2 in SEC play. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by B.J. Mack averaging 5.1.

Auburn makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). South Carolina averages 5.5 more points per game (72.6) than Auburn allows to opponents (67.1).

The Tigers and Gamecocks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 55.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.1 points. Mack is averaging 14 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

