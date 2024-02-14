No. 13 Auburn hosts No. 11 South Carolina after Murray-Boyles’ 31-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-5, 8-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-5, 8-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 South Carolina visits the No. 13 Auburn Tigers after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 31 points in South Carolina’s 75-60 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 12-0 in home games. Auburn averages 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 9-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Murray-Boyles averaging 1.9.

Auburn averages 82.3 points, 18.3 more per game than the 64.0 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 16 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.