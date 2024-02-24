No. 13 Alabama visits Reeves and No. 17 Kentucky

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 8-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 8-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 175

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky faces the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide after Antonio Reeves scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 75-74 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 87.6 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 in SEC play. Alabama currently has college basketball’s best offense with 91.0 points while shooting 48.0%.

Kentucky averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.7 points. Rob Dillingham is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 92.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.