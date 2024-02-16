No. 12 Baylor visits West Virginia following Battle’s 21-point game

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 12 Baylor Bears after Raequan Battle scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 81-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 8-6 on their home court. West Virginia is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 7-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

The Mountaineers and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13 points for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

