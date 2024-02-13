No. 12 Baylor hosts No. 25 Oklahoma following Missi’s 21-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners after Yves Missi scored 21 points in Baylor’s 64-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 12-1 in home games. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 6.4.

The Sooners are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Javian McCollum is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.