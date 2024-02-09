No. 11 Wisconsin visits Rutgers after Storr’s 20-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after AJ Storr scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 72-68 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-3 in home games. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 6.0.

The Badgers are 8-4 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 2.6.

Rutgers averages 66.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 68.0 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Badgers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 11.4 points. Mawot Mag is shooting 40.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Storr is averaging 16.5 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

