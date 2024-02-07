No. 11 Wisconsin visits Michigan following Wahl’s 20-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Tyler Wahl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 75-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines are 4-7 in home games. Michigan has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers have gone 8-3 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Michigan is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.1% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Badgers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan.

AJ Storr is averaging 16.4 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.