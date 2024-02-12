No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Thornton and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 79-75 overtime win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Badgers have gone 11-2 at home. Wisconsin averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 4-9 against conference opponents. Ohio State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wisconsin averages 74.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 70.0 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Felix Okpara is averaging 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.