No. 11 Baylor visits TCU after Walter’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor takes on the TCU Horned Frogs after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 82-76 overtime loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-2 in home games. TCU ranks ninth in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game led by Avery Anderson III averaging 3.6.

The Bears are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

TCU scores 81.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 71.4 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 11.5 more points per game (82.3) than TCU gives up to opponents (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 9.5 points. Emanuel Miller is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Walter is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.7 points. Rayj Dennis is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

