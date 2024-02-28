No. 11 Auburn visits No. 4 Tennessee after Knecht’s 24-point game

Auburn Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee takes on the No. 11 Auburn Tigers after Dalton Knecht scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 86-51 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Volunteers have gone 13-1 at home. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 10-4 against SEC opponents.

Tennessee scores 80.3 points, 13.0 more per game than the 67.3 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.