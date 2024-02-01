No. 11 Arizona hosts Cal following Love’s 36-point performance

California Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona hosts the California Golden Bears after Caleb Love scored 36 points in Arizona’s 87-78 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona is sixth in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 3.7.

The Golden Bears are 4-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arizona scores 89.3 points, 13.0 more per game than the 76.3 Cal allows. Cal averages 75.5 points per game, 3.0 more than the 72.5 Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Jaylon Tyson is scoring 20.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.