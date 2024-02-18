No. 10 Iowa State visits No. 3 Houston following Cryer’s 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-3, 9-3 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones after LJ Cryer scored 26 points in Houston’s 82-61 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars have gone 14-0 at home. Houston is 19-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Cyclones are 9-3 in conference games. Iowa State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Iowa State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

