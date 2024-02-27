No. 10 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke hosts Louisville aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 on their home court. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Cardinals are 3-13 in ACC play. Louisville has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Skyy Clark is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.3 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

