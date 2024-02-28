No. 10 Duke plays conference rival Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -20; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 10 Duke and Louisville face off on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 in home games. Duke averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Tyrese Proctor with 3.7.

The Cardinals are 3-13 in conference matchups. Louisville is 3-16 against opponents with a winning record.

Duke’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

Skyy Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.