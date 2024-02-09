No. 1 UConn visits Georgetown after Styles’ 20-point showing

UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Dontrez Styles scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 76-70 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas have gone 7-7 at home. Georgetown gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 11-1 in conference matchups. UConn is 15-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgetown averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Tristen Newton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

