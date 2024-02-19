No. 1 UConn takes on No. 17 Creighton, seeks 25th victory of season

UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Huskies play the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays.

The Bluejays have gone 11-2 at home. Creighton is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 14-1 against Big East opponents. UConn is 19-2 against opponents over .500.

Creighton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Cam Spencer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

