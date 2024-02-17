No. 1 UConn hosts No. 4 Marquette following Kolek’s 27-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Marquette visits the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Tyler Kolek scored 27 points in Marquette’s 78-72 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 13-0 in home games. UConn is ninth in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 5.7.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

UConn averages 82.0 points, 13.8 more per game than the 68.2 Marquette gives up. Marquette scores 14.7 more points per game (78.8) than UConn allows (64.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals. Newton is averaging 14.7 points, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for UConn.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.