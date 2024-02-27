No. 1 Houston takes on Cincinnati, looks for 25th win of season

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11, 5-9 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11, 5-9 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston will aim for its 25th win this season when the Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 15-0 in home games. Houston is eighth in the Big 12 with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by J’wan Roberts averaging 7.5.

The Bearcats have gone 5-9 against Big 12 opponents.

Houston is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati scores 18.8 more points per game (74.9) than Houston gives up to opponents (56.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

