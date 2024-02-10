Nkamhoua, Michigan Wolverines take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Michigan Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Olivier Nkamhoua and the Michigan Wolverines visit Rienk Mast and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten play.

The Cornhuskers are 14-1 in home games. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mast averaging 6.1.

The Wolverines are 3-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Nebraska averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.