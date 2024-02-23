NJIT visits Maine following Francis’ 23-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 3-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (7-18, 3-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces the Maine Black Bears after Tariq Francis scored 23 points in NJIT’s 83-78 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 6-4 in home games. Maine ranks seventh in the America East with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.1.

The Highlanders are 3-10 in America East play. NJIT is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Maine is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 68.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 66.9 Maine allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Black Bears.

Francis is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

