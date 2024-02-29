NJIT hosts UMBC following Banks’ 28-point game

UMBC Retrievers (10-19, 5-9 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 3-11 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (10-19, 5-9 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 3-11 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -4; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the NJIT Highlanders after Marcus Banks scored 28 points in UMBC’s 86-68 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 5-7 on their home court. NJIT gives up 73.9 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Retrievers have gone 5-9 against America East opponents. UMBC is ninth in the America East allowing 81.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

NJIT averages 67.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 81.3 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 78.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 73.9 NJIT gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

