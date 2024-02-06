Nick Davidson scores 25 as Nevada snaps No. 22 Utah State’s 13-game home win streak, 77-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nick Davidson scored a career-high 25 points and had 10 rebounds as Nevada beat No. 22…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nick Davidson scored a career-high 25 points and had 10 rebounds as Nevada beat No. 22 Utah State 77-63 on Tuesday night to stop the Aggies’ 13-game home winning streak.

Kenan Blackshear added 18 points for the Wolf Pack (18-5, 5-4 Mountain West), who topped an AP Top 25 team on the road for the first time since beating UNLV in 1981.

Blackshear battled through foul trouble and Nevada’s leading scorer Jarod Lucas struggled from the floor, finishing with nine points on 2-of-8 shooting. Davidson, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, picked up the slack inside and outside — he had three of the Wolf Pack’s four 3s.

Ian Martinez scored 16 points and Mason Falslev had 14 for the Aggies (19-4, 7-3), who have dropped two straight.

Utah State closed within 56-51 before Davidson made a 3 to begin a 13-4 run. Daniel Foster finished the surge with two free throws to put Nevada ahead 69-55 with 3:15 to play.

Davidson, whose previous career high of 22 points came in Nevada’s prior game, a 90-60 rout of San Jose State, had 11 points in the first half to help the Wolf Pack lead 36-27 at the break. Nevada improved to 17-0 when leading at halftime.

Nevada coach Steve Alford won his 675th game and is 11th among active Division I coaches in victories.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack started the season 15-1 and then dropped four of five but have played their best over the past two games. They used rotating double-teams to hold Utah State’s Great Osobor to 11 points, eight below his average.

Utah State: The Aggies came in ranked eighth in the nation in shooting at 49.9%, but Nevada forced them into uncomfortable shots in the first half, when Utah State hit just 9 of 29 shots. Martinez and the Aggies got hot early in the second half but struggled when the Wolf Pack slowed the game down in the closing minutes. The Aggies finished shooting 39% and had just six fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts No. 24 San Diego State on Friday night.

Utah State: Hosts Boise State on Saturday night.

