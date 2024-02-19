Nicholls State visits New Orleans after Wilson-Rouse’s 20-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 3-10 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 3-10 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 94-72 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Privateers are 7-4 on their home court. New Orleans has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels have gone 8-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.1.

New Orleans’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

West is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

