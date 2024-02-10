Nicholls State visits Anderson and Lamar

Nicholls State Colonels (12-10, 7-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-10, 6-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State Colonels (12-10, 7-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-10, 6-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Terry Anderson scored 20 points in Lamar’s 79-71 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 9-1 on their home court. Lamar is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 7-2 against conference opponents. Nicholls State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lamar averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lamar gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Jamal West is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

