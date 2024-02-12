Nicholls State faces Texas A&M-CC, looks for 4th straight home win

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Colonels face Texas A&M-CC.

The Colonels are 7-1 on their home court. Nicholls State allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Nicholls State scores 73.6 points, 6.9 more per game than the 66.7 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal West is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Marion Humphrey is averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.