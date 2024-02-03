Nicholls State beats Houston Christian 83-73

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 23 points in Nicholls State’s 83-73 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night.…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 23 points in Nicholls State’s 83-73 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Ireland shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line for the Colonels (11-10, 6-2 Southland Conference). Jamal West added 16 points while going 7 of 13 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Diante Smith shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Michael Imariagbe led the Huskies (5-15, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jay Alvarez added 17 points and four assists for Houston Christian. Marcus Greene also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

