Nicholas, Robinson score 17 as Gardner-Webb defeats Charleston Southern 85-77

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas and Caleb Robinson both scored 17 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Nicholas also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-14, 7-4 Big South Conference). Robinson also added six rebounds. Julien Soumaoro shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

A’lahn Sumler finished with 25 points and three steals for the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-7). Kalib Clinton added 11 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Taje’ Kelly had 11 points.

