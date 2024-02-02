Niagara takes down Saint Peter’s 68-59 in OT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Luke Bumbalough and Braxton Bayless both scored 14 points as Niagara beat Saint Peter’s 68-59…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Luke Bumbalough and Braxton Bayless both scored 14 points as Niagara beat Saint Peter’s 68-59 in overtime on Friday night.

Bumbalough also added five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-10, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bayless was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Harlan Obioha finishrf with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Kwane Marble Jr. also had 12 points.

The Peacocks (11-8, 7-3) were led by Roy Clarke, who posted 21 points. Armoni Zeigler added 11 points and three blocks for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Latrell Reid finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.