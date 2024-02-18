Live Radio
Niagara defeats Quinnipiac 80-66

The Associated Press

February 18, 2024, 4:42 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quandre Bullock had 26 points in Niagara’s 80-66 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Bullock added five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (14-11, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braxton Bayless scored 18 points and added three steals. Kwane Marble II shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Matt Balanc finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (19-6, 11-3). Paul Otieno added 11 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac. In addition, Savion Lewis finished with 11 points and six assists.

Both teams play on Friday. Niagara visits Canisius and Quinnipiac hosts Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

