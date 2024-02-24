Newton leads No. 1 UConn against Villanova after 27-point game

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Tristen Newton scored 27 points in UConn’s 85-66 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies have gone 14-0 in home games. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats are 8-7 in Big East play. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 12.8 assists per game led by Mark Armstrong averaging 2.2.

UConn’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 7.8 more points per game (72.3) than UConn allows (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Eric Dixon is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

