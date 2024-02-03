Newby, Jenkins help UNC Wilmington hold off Campbell 77-74

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 22 points off the bench and KJ Jenkins scored 20 to lead UNC…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 22 points off the bench and KJ Jenkins scored 20 to lead UNC Wilmington past Campbell 77-74 on Saturday night.

Newby shot 7 for 15, including 6 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (16-6, 7-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Jenkins made 5 of 15 from distance. Trazarien White had 10 points.

Anthony Dell’Orso led the way for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 5-5) with 23 points and six rebounds. Elijah Walsh added 18 points. Jasin Sinani totaled 14 points and five assists.

