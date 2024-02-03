ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Newby, Jenkins help UNC Wilmington hold off Campbell 77-74

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:36 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 22 points off the bench and KJ Jenkins scored 20 to lead UNC Wilmington past Campbell 77-74 on Saturday night.

Newby shot 7 for 15, including 6 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (16-6, 7-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Jenkins made 5 of 15 from distance. Trazarien White had 10 points.

Anthony Dell’Orso led the way for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 5-5) with 23 points and six rebounds. Elijah Walsh added 18 points. Jasin Sinani totaled 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

