Newby and UNC Wilmington host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (15-8, 8-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 7-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Drexel Dragons after Donovan Newby scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-74 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks have gone 7-0 at home. UNC Wilmington averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Dragons are 8-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel leads the CAA with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.3.

UNC Wilmington scores 80.7 points, 16.9 more per game than the 63.8 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 73.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.0 UNC Wilmington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 20.3 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Justin Moore is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.