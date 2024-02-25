Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Newbury scores 19, San…

Newbury scores 19, San Francisco rolls past Pepperdine 92-68

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury scored 19 points off the bench to propel San Francisco to a 92-68 romp over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Newbury made 9 of 12 shots and added five rebounds and three assists for the Dons (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). Jonathan Mogbo scored 14 on 7-for-10 shooting before fouling out. Mike Sharavjamts and Marcus Williamson both scored 12 with Williamson adding eight assists. Reserves Malik Thomas and freshman Ryan Beasley scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Jevon Porter led the Waves (12-18, 5-10) with 23 points. He made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 12 foul shots. Houston Mallette added 15 points. Michael Ajayi scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up