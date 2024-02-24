New Orleans visits SE Louisiana after Caldwell’s 30-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-14, 8-6 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-14, 8-6 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 30 points in SE Louisiana’s 77-72 overtime loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lions are 8-3 in home games. SE Louisiana is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 3-11 in Southland play. New Orleans gives up 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

SE Louisiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 74.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 70.7 SE Louisiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caldwell is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

