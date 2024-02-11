New Orleans takes on Northwestern State after Hart’s 21-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-16, 3-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (8-16, 3-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Northwestern State Demons after Carlos Hart scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 89-83 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons have gone 5-5 at home. Northwestern State is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 3-8 against Southland opponents. New Orleans gives up 80.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Northwestern State scores 69.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 80.0 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 75.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 77.6 Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

