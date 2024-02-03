New Orleans Privateers face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 5-game slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-14, 1-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-14, 2-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-14, 1-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-14, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -4.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup against Incarnate Word as losers of five straight games.

The Privateers are 6-2 in home games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jah Short averaging 1.7.

The Cardinals have gone 1-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sky Wicks averaging 5.2.

New Orleans is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Orleans gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamond Vincent is averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Privateers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Wicks is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Alex Anderson is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

