New Mexico visits San Diego State after LeDee’s 27-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (20-5, 8-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 MWC) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (20-5, 8-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the New Mexico Lobos after Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 71-55 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs are 12-0 in home games. San Diego State is second in the MWC in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. LeDee leads the Aztecs with 8.5 boards.

The Lobos are 8-4 in conference games. New Mexico has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State scores 75.6 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.6 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 17.3 more points per game (84.1) than San Diego State gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is scoring 20.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Aztecs.

Donovan Dent is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

