New Mexico visits Blackshear and Nevada

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-5, 6-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-5, 6-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points in Nevada’s 70-66 overtime victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack are 12-1 on their home court. Nevada scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Lobos are 7-4 in conference matchups. New Mexico averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 18-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nevada’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico scores 18.0 more points per game (84.1) than Nevada gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tre Coleman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Donovan Dent is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

