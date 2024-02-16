New Mexico State visits Western Kentucky after McHenry’s 25-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-14, 5-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 7-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-14, 5-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-7, 7-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after Don McHenry scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 90-80 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers are 11-1 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 5-5 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Femi Odukale averaging 8.4.

Western Kentucky makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). New Mexico State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.