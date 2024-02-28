New Mexico State visits Metheny and Liberty

New Mexico State Aggies (11-17, 5-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-11, 5-7 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-17, 5-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (16-11, 5-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the New Mexico State Aggies after Kaden Metheny scored 21 points in Liberty’s 76-71 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 10-2 on their home court. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Aggies are 5-8 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Liberty averages 75.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.9 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.4 points. Metheny is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Femi Odukale is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.