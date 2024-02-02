New Mexico State takes on Jacksonville State after Cook’s 27-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 3-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-12, 4-3 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 3-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-12, 4-3 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Christian Cook scored 27 points in New Mexico State’s 79-73 overtime win against the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Femi Odukale averaging 8.0.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-4 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.2 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 2.7.

New Mexico State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Odukale is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

