New Mexico State takes on conference foe Liberty

Liberty Flames (13-8, 2-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-12, 3-3 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Liberty Flames (13-8, 2-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-12, 3-3 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Rawls and the New Mexico State Aggies host Zach Cleveland and the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies are 9-1 in home games. New Mexico State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames are 2-4 in conference matchups. Liberty ranks fifth in the CUSA scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Cleveland averaging 9.0.

New Mexico State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rawls is averaging 8.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Aggies. Femi Odukale is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Kyle Rode is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.